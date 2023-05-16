BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, Stephen Matter and Sander Scott will be providing a skateboarding camp at Living Memorial Park next month.
The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon, June 19-23, at the Perseverance Skate Park located at Living Memorial Park. This camp is for kids ages 8 to 12. The fee is $115 for Brattleboro residents and $130 for non-residents.
Participants must bring sneakers, a snack, water, a skateboard, and a helmet daily. Elbow and knee pads are recommended.
Registration is now available online at: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html.