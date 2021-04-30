BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks is accepting registration for its summer programs. This summer the Recreation Department will be offering over 20 different camps and programs.
You may complete your registration forms and mail them to:
Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, ATTN: Summer Camp Registration, PO Box 513, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301.
In addition, in-person registration will be held May 12 and 13, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Senior Center on Main Street.
Payment for camps will be required to be paid in full by June 1, unless other payment arrangements have been made with the Recreation and Parks Director.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration form and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. If there are special needs required for programs, let staff know by five days in advance. For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.