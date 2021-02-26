BRATTLEBORO -- The town's Recreation & Parks Department is offering new sessions of chess, gymnastics and fencing classes for area youth.
Youth Chess
A session of four chess classes will be offered March 19 to May 7. Classes are $40 for Brattleboro residents and $55 for non-residents. All classes will be over Zoom.
Intermediate classes will take place on Fridays from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.; these players must know basic checkmate and a few tactics and strategies. Advanced classes will be on Fridays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and players must have completed the intermediate level. Eric Strickland is the instructor.
Gymnastics
Recreation and Parks is accepting registrations for gymnastics classes for those 18 months to 17 years old. Classes are held at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St. Session Five will begin March 15 and will run until April 29. There will be no classes April 19-23.
Classes will run for four weeks and the fee is $68 for residents and $83 for non-residents for the four weeks. Checks should be made out to “Brattleboro Recreation and Parks.” At this time, all participants must be Vermont Residents.
Monday classes: 2:30-3:15 pm, ages 3-5; Tuesday classes: 2-3 p.m., homeschool/virtual 6-10; 3:15-4 p.m., ages 3-5; 4:15-5:15 p.m., ages 6-13; Wednesday classes: 9:45-10:15 a.m., parent/tot; 10:30-11:15 a.m., ages 3-5; 2-2:45 p.m., ages 3-5; Thursday classes: 10-10:30 a.m., parent/tot; 10:45-11:30 a.m., ages 3-5; 12:15-1:15 p.m., homeschool/virtual 6-10; 3:30-4:30 p.m., ages 6-9; 4:45-5:45 p.m., ages 8-13; 4:45-5:45 p.m., Ninja/Parkour 7-12.
Historical Fencing
A fencing program led by Reily Mumpton for ages 7-12 years old will be offered at the Gibson Aiken Center from March 11 to April 15. Classes will be on Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m.
The fee is $85 for Brattleboro residents and $100 for non-residents. There is an additional $50 refundable equipment deposit required for all participants as students will be taking equipment home after each class. This deposit may be cash or check. Deposit refunds will be given back after the last class of the session.
In this class, participants will explore an introduction to Western Martial Arts and the forms of combat pursued and developed within Medieval Europe. Students will learn the basics of combat, self-defense, and a history of swordplay within medieval society.
To register for these programs:
- Call the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Office at 802-254-5808 to schedule an appointment to come register at the Gibson Aiken Center 207 Main Street.
- Go to Brattleboro.org and complete the fillable registration form along with the COVID-19 release form and then email it to: recreation@brattleboro.org.
- Print and complete a registration and COVID-19 Release form and mail them with payment included to: Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, ATTN: Registration, PO Box 513, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301.
COVID protocol will be observed for all programs: Mask will be required at all times; temperatures will be taken daily; Vermont residents only at this time.
If there are special needs required for any of these programs, let staff know by five days in advance. For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.