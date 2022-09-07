BURLINGTON — Registration to compete to become the next Miss Vermont and Miss Vermont’s Outstanding Teen is now open. The competition is an official preliminary round in the Miss America Organization.
Miss Vermont and Miss Vermont’s Outstanding Teen 2023 will receive scholarships, represent the state at the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competitions, and spend the year making appearances throughout Vermont.
Miss Vermont 2015 Alayna Westcom earned over $20,000 in scholarships during her time competing.
“The scholarships I received as Miss Vermont helped pay my undergraduate school costs, allowing me to continue my education,” said Westcom, who is now attending medical school at the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont. “More profound for me are the skills I learned that allowed me to be confident speaking with patients and colleagues. I will forever be thankful for the financial support and the opportunities I received as Miss Vermont.”
To be eligible to compete for the title of Miss Vermont, you must be between the ages of 18 and 26 and:
• be a U.S. citizen who has resided in Vermont,
• or be enrolled and attending school in Vermont,
• or work full-time in Vermont for six months prior to the competition.
Teen candidates must be between the ages of 13 and 18 and reside in Vermont.
Once registered as a local titleholder, candidates will have the opportunity to make appearances throughout the state promoting the organization, along with social initiatives they are passionate about.
“This program opens many doors for our candidates,” said Darcie Fisher, executive director of the Miss Vermont Scholarship Organization. “The scholarships they earn are just the start. One of the most common things we hear from those who compete is that they gain confidence in their public speaking and interpersonal skills. In addition, most are already invested in community service, and this platform allows them to bring their work to a higher, statewide level.”
Miss America began in 1921 as a bathing beauty contest founded by businessmen in Atlantic City, N.J., to extend the summer tourism season beyond Labor Day. In the past 100 years, it has grown to the largest scholarship provider for women in the entire world. This year will mark the 78th crowning of Miss Vermont and 19th crowning of Miss Vermont’s Outstanding Teen.
More information can be found at missvermont.org or by emailing candidate coordinator Julia Crane at misscontestants@missvermont.org.