First Baptist Church
The last Sunday of this month begins the season of Advent. This will be a time of making ourselves ready to greet the Christ Child on Christmas Day. But how do we make ourselves ready to begin Advent? On Sunday we explore allowing for an increased receptivity so that we can more readily receive the hope, peace, joy and love of the season that is before us. The name of the sermon is “You Did It to Me.”
Sunday service at First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls has moved back online with an interactive service at 10 a.m. Contact the Pastors for details. Join in at fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church St., Bellows Falls, VT.
Centre Congregational Church
This Sunday at Centre Congregational Church, the service will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m. For support in accessing the service, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday.
Centre Church offers two Zoom sessions during the week. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional using the United Church of Christ devotional series, “Still Speaking.” This will continue through December 31. Also, on Thursday at 4 p.m., there is an online sermon discussion group focusing on the sermon of the previous week, which can be mailed to you as needed. For Zoom access information call the church office at 802-254-4730.
Centre Church houses many community groups including Loaves and Fishes, Brattleboro Centre for Children, Alcoholic Anonymous meetings, and several counselors. Please call the church office for information about how to access any of these groups. For more information, contact the church at 802-254-4730, admin@centrechurchvt.org or visit the website at centrechurchvt.org
Christian Science ChurchThe local congregation of First Church of Christ, Scientist invites community members to join them in a virtual Thanksgiving Day service at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 26. See the church’s website, csbrattleboro.org, for a link to the service.
The service will include Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s Thanksgiving proclamation; readings from the Bible and the Christian Science textbook, “Science and Health, With Key to the Scriptures,” by Mary Baker Eddy; music appropriate for the occasion; and an opportunity for attendees to share words of gratitude.
Although the church edifice at 57 Putney Road is closed due to the state’s response to the pandemic, the church services have continued via Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held weekly at 7:30 p.m. For more information, see the church website: csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist ChurchFirst Baptist Church had hoped to reopen worship services at 18 Town Crier Drive on November 29. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the church has extended that date to the first Sunday in Lent, February 28. It is hoped that Thursday evening Bible Studies will also resume the first week in March.
Worship services have been taped and can be viewed on Brattleboro Community TV Channel 1075. Contact pastorsue412@gmail.com or call the church office at 802-254-9566.
St. Michael’s Episcopal ChurchThe 8 and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services for St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will be offered via Zoom. Go to the church’s website at stmichaelsvermont.org for the necessary Zoom links and telephone numbers.
All are welcome each Wednesday on Zoom from 5:45 to 7 p.m. to study the lessons for the coming Sunday. No prior biblical knowledge or sign up is required. Links are on the Church website.
A Contemplative Service is offer Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Links for for this services, as well as Morning Prayer (Monday – Friday) and Evening Prayer (Monday – Friday. Links for access to Morning Prayer (Monday – Friday) and Evening Prayer (Monday – Friday) are also on the website. In the Livestream Archive section of the homepage of the website, you can see and hear previous services and occasional forums of particular interest.
Trinity Lutheran ChurchTrinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., is now livestreaming Sunday worship service at 10:3 a.m., and then on YouTube or Facebook. There will be no in-person worship until further notice. There also will be no Sunday School or Confirmation.
Trinity is a Reconciling in Christ Congregation of the ELCA, and Open and Affirming community of faith welcoming LGBTQ brothers and sisters to tune in and share prayers, scripture, and learning. Pastoral Care, in person with masks and distancing, or on the phone is offered by Pastor Randy Wilburn, 413-687-5568. Trinity’s phone is 802-254-4220.
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will meet for worship on the Dummerston Church Facebook live stream at 10 a.m. The service will be available to view on the page after the service as well. Home worship devotions will be sent via email with snail mail copies available on request. This week, the congregation finishes up an excursion through the Old Testament wisdom literature. Participants will be taking a closer look at the book of Jonah. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge will be leading worship with Mary Westbrook-Geha offering music with a possible special guest. If you have any questions or needs, or would like to be added to the mailing lists, contact the church office at 802-257-0544.
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The Rev. Robert McIntyre is preaching a Thanksgiving sermon this Sunday. The service is also being simulcast. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., is offering virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit the church website at graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Community Church
Guilford Community Church continues Sunday with worship online at 10 a.m. and on BCTV at 8 a.m. and again on Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. The link to the livestream can be found on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org.
Join in this Sunday for the annual Thanksgiving service, a celebration of gratitude and generosity. Readings for this service will include letters from Paul and a poem by E.E. Cummings. The sermon by Pastor Lucozzi is entitled “From Hopeless to Gratefull.” Music under the direction of Andy Davis includes the anthems, “Build a Bridge” from Alvin Slaughter, as learned from Kathy Bullock and “Gratitude” words by Isaac Watts; music by Alexander Gillet (1803), from “Northern Harmony” published by Tony Barrand, Larry Gordon and Carole Moody Crompton. Hymns for this Sunday include some traditional favorites, “We Gather Together” and “Now Thank We All Our God” as well as the children’s hymn “Count Your Blessings.” The children’s story for our service is The Thanksgiving Table by Debby Atwell read by Robin Davis. Prayers and concerns for the world and our time are also a regular part of our time together. Everyone is welcome.
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church will be following the governor’s recommendations and closing the church doors, due to the rising virus numbers. If you would like to be added to the daily WPT/JCC Online Devotion email list, contact the church and leave your email address on the answering machine. If you would like to contact Pastor Pete, call him at 802-874-4181 or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com.
First Congregational Church
In-person worship at the First Congregational Church of Newfane has been suspended due to new COVID restrictions in Vermont. This Sunday, the service will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm and will be recorded and available online at newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links, to listen. Special thanks to Jim Kyle for recording the service and to Mike Kelly for recording the music and putting it all together.
The sermon for this week is titled “A Very Personal Relationship.” The scripture reading is from Matthew 25:31-46. Hymns for the service are “Come, Ye Thankful People, Come” and “We Praise You, O God.” Thanks to Miriam Allbee for leading hearts in song. Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “How Deep the Father’s Love For Us” by Stuart Townend and the postlude “Sing Ye a Joyful Song” by Devorak will feature Rev. Rob Hamm, soloist.
Mission for the month of November is Groundworks Collaborative. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex. There will be no in-person meetings in the building until restrictions are relaxed. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Visit the church website at newfanechurch.com or check out the Facebook page.
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is using technology to gather for worship. The meetinghouse will be closed, but unprogrammed worship will be hosted online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church is holding outdoor worship services led by the new priest-in-charge, Pastor Duncan Hilton. Congregants will continue to meet outside on Sundays at 10 a.m., weather permitting. Organist, Chris Evatt will provide live music. Cancelation due to rain will be posted on the church’s website (stjohnswalpole.org). Bringing your own chair and mask. The church is at the corner of Elm Street and Westminster.
Walpole Unitarian ChurchWalpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. For the duration, join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
All Souls Church
Join in a bit before 10 a.m. this Sunday for an online worship service offered by All Souls Church, on the website at ascvt.org.
This week’s theme is “Poetry and Potatoes — Gratitude For the Little Moments” with Rev. Telos Whitfield. Poet Joyce Rupp writes of “gratitude for the little moments,” brief, simple encounters we experience every day. They can go by so quickly we miss the chance to be thankful, grateful for what we have and who we are, who we are becoming.
All Souls Church is at 29 South St. For more information, call 802-254-9377.
First CongregationalInside worship at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave., has been canceled until further notice. Join in on You Tube as The Rev. Audrey Walker leads an online worship. This Thanksgiving sermon is entitled “Give Thanks” based on Psalm 100. Bill McKim, organist, will play for Prelude “Interlude No.12” by S Karg-Elert, and for Postlude “Now Thank We All our God” by S Karg-Elert. Special Music is “Romance in F opus 118” by J Brahms.
Search YouTube for rev audrey walker to view this service and past ones. Local television BCTV also carries this service.
The church’s website is firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Missions: “Neighbors in Need” is this month’s mission. There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
In light of the COVID pandemic the church will hold its 62nd annual Christmas Bazaar outdoors on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jewish CommunityThe Brattleboro Area Jewish Community will hold November services at 10 a.m. in the BAJC Zoom Room while the synagogue on Greenleaf Street is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Services will be led by Cantor Kate Judd. The pages of the prayer book will be visible on the Zoom screen and people will be able to follow the service in Hebrew, English, or transliteration. There will be Shabbat morning services at 10 a.m. on Nov. 21, and a Kabbalat Shabbat at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. For a link to the Zoom Room check the website (bajcvermont.org) or email kate@ bajcvermont.org
QuakerWest Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting via Zoom for unprogrammed worship Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To receive Zoom sign in information email prior to Sunday at WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline @gmail.com.