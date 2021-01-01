Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
What exactly happens to us as we usher in a new day, putting the old day squarely behind us? We imagine there is a certain freshness, a clean slate. At the very least we hold onto a certain sense of hopefulness in the possibility of a new day. Well, now we have entered into a new year! It is unanimous that 2020 was a bear of a year! On Sunday, First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls will explore the power of ushering in the new year, partnering with a strong force who “was in the beginning with God.” The name of the sermon is “Ushering in the New Year.”
Sunday Service has moved back online with a live online interactive service at 10 a.m. Contact the pastors for details. Join in at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Every Sunday at Centre Congregational Church, the service will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m. For support in accessing this service, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday.
The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the service from the sanctuary at Centre Church, 193 Main St. Reverend Couper will offer a sermon entitled, “The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead,” based on a song by the same title and referencing the Gospel of John, Chapter 1: v.10-18. Reverend Couper will also lead the congregation in the communion liturgy. Those joining in for this liturgy should plan to have the elements of holy communion (bread and wine) available at home.
Lay leader for this morning is Sue Rowell. She will read the scripture, and will offer the Pastoral Prayer and the Lord's Prayer on behalf of the congregation.
Typically, during the week, there have been two Zoom opportunities for prayer and discussion at Centre Church. Similar opportunities will continue in the New Year. Watch for notices describing these events and establishing their times.
Centre Congregational Church houses many community groups including Loaves and Fishes, Brattleboro Centre for Children, Alcoholic Anonymous, and several counselors. Call the church office at 802-254-4730 for more information. Contact the church at admin@centrechurchvt.org or visit the website at centrechurchvt.org
Christian Science Church
Although the First Church of Christ edifice at 57 Putney Road is closed due to the state’s response to the pandemic, the church services have continued via Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held weekly at 7:30 p.m. For more information, see the church website: csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive remains closed due to the dangers of Coronavirus.
For Thought and Prayer: (Matthew 6:34) “Do not worry about tomorrow; it will have enough worries of its own. There is no need to add to the troubles each day brings.” Heavenly Father, help me take a deep breath and let go of all that troubles me. I cannot change what’s happened nor can I predict what is to come. May I place my complete trust and faith in you, for only you can erase my fears and replace them with hope. Amen
Pastor Sue can be reached at First Baptist Church, 802-254-9566.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Join the 8 and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services offered each week by St. Michael’s Episcopal Church via Zoom. Go to the church’s website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org for all the Zoom links, including telephone numbers for those who wish to access Zoom by phone. Contact the church office with questions or for more information at 802-254-6048, ext 104 or jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org
The Adult Forum at 9 a.m. this Sunday is "Epiphany around the world.” Nancy Ames leads and writes, "Those of us who grew up outside of the Episcopal church may not have had very much exposure to the Feast of the Epiphany when we were younger. After listening to Susan Dedell tell us about Advent and Christmas carols, I discovered that there are 22 Epiphany carols! That's a lot of celebration. This forum will explore how cultures around the world recognize and celebrate Epiphany." The Zoom link is on the website under “Sunday Morning.”
There will be a brief service on Wednesday, Jan. 6, from noon to 12:30 p.m. to celebrate the Feast of the Epiphany. Normally, this feast is transferred to a Sunday, but since it lands in the middle of the week, St. Michael's will recognize the feast on the actual day. This service will be a Zoom meeting so everyone can see one another and participate together. The Zoom link will be on the website.
Folks will meet for the Wednesday Scripture, Worship and Fellowship on Jan. 6, from 5:45 to 7 p.m. There is no sign up and no preparation is needed. The Zoom links are on the website.
There will be a Thursday contemplative service this week beginning at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome. You will find the links to the service under the “Prayer” block on the front page of St. Michael’s website.
The weekly announcements and links to all services are also found in the “eNews” block on the front page of the Church website.
Trinity Lutheran Church
This Sunday, Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave, will livestream a 10:30 a.m. worship service. The congregation will discover the meaning of Epiphany and follow the star -- following the light that overcomes darkness.
Holton Home has new cases so church members will not be caroling there this Sunday. Prayers Ascending for the residents and the care givers at Holton Home.
As prayer request grow and everyone prays for each other, consider taking a moment on Mondays, at 5 p.m., to light a candle if you can, and pray. Silently or naming those you carry in your heart. Pray for the congregation in this time of separation and financial uncertainty.
Trinity office is 802-254-4220. Pastor Randy Wilburn is 413-687-5568.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will gather for worship via the Dummerston Church Facebook live stream at 10 a.m. this Sunday. The scripture reading for the day comes from Isaiah 60 and calls us to "Arise! and Shine!" and Be the Light during these dark days and challenging times in our world. The service will be up for viewing at any time after as well. Home devotions will be sent home via email. These will include the worship for this week, as well as a communion liturgy for use at home, and a house blessing ceremony for use on Epiphany day, Jan. 6. If you have any questions or would like to receive email devotions or church announcements, or snail mail versions of the same, call 802-257-0544.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will be preaching through the book of Job. The service is also being simulcast. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., is offering virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit the church website at graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church continues this Sunday with worship online at 10 a.m. and on BCTV at 4 p.m. and again at 11 p.m. The link to the livestream can be found on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org.
Join in this Sunday as the congregation celebrates Epiphany, the story of the three wise ones who follow the Christmas star to find Jesus. Readings for this service will include a passage from the prophet Isaiah and the Epiphany story according to Matthew, as well as short piece by Howard Thurman. The sermon by Pastor Lucozzi is also entitled “Be A Star.” Music under the direction of Andy Davis includes the anthems, "Over the Hill and Over the Dale," words by J. M. Neale and Tony Barrand and sung by Tony Barrand, with Fred Breunig, violin and Andy Davis, piano and “Star in the East” 19th century American hymn. Hymns for this Sunday include “O Morning Star, How Fair and Bright,” which will be accompanied by Rachel Johnson on piano and Dwayne Johnson on trumpet, “Love Came Down at Christmas” sung by Perrin Scott and “Arise,Your Light Is Come!” The children’s story for the service is "Three Wise Women" by Mary Hoffman, illustrated by Lynne Russell. The congregation will also celebrate communion together. Prayers and concerns for the world and our time are also a regular part of this time together.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
In-person Worship at the First Congregational Church of Newfane has been suspended due to COVID restrictions in Vermont. This Sunday the service will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm and will be recorded and available online at newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links, to listen. Special thanks to all who recorded parts of the service and to Mike Kelly for recording the music and putting it all together.
The meditation for this week is titled “No Exceptions Love.” The scripture reading is from John 1:1-5. Hymns for the service are “Love Came down at Christmas,” and “No Obvious Angels.” Thanks to Miriam Allbee for leading everyone in song. The prelude “Mary, Did You Know” by Buddy Greene will feature Bill Berner, guitar and vocals. The postlude “Praise God from Whom All Blessings Flow” by Louis Bourgeois will feature Linda Bastian on handbells and Mike Kelly, on piano.
Missions for the month of January are Dansalan College Foundation and Andover Newton Seminary at Yale. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex. There will be no in-person meetings in the building until COVID restrictions are relaxed. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is using technology to gather for worship. The meetinghouse will be closed, but unprogrammed worship will be hosted online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Walpole, N.H.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Walpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. For the duration, join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday at 10 a.m. by visiting the All Souls Church website, www.ascvt.org and clicking on the “Click here for virtual Sunday Services at 10:00” button.
The theme for this service is "Our House Is On Fire." While the pandemic has commanded our attention over much of the past year, climate change continues to present a far greater threat to our planet. In this service presented by the Social and Environmental Action Committee, Abby Mnookin of 350 Brattleboro (and 350VT) will help participants renew a commitment to addressing this existential crisis by telling everyone about "The Four 'Rs' Of Changemaking."
All Souls Church is at 29 South St. For more information, call 802-254-9377.
First Congregational
Join in with The First Congregational Church on YouTube and BCTV on Epiphany Sunday. Search the Rev. Audrey Walker to hear her sermon entitled “Kneeling and Changing Direction” based on Matthew 2: 1-12. Bill McKim, organist, will play for Prelude” Pastorale” by J S Bach. The Postlude will be “Alle Menschen Mussen Sterben” {variation} by J P Telemann. Special music is “Etude in E flat” by J P Telemann.
First Congregational Church is located at 880 Western Ave. Email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment. If you would like to receive the monthly newsletter,” The Parish Visitor” or weekly bulletin, send in your email address or call the church office.
Local missions: There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf. You may drop off your donation on Thursday and Friday mornings. Free Veggies from Vermont Food Bank are distributed monthly on the first and third Monday at the Brattleboro Union High School parking lot.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting via Zoom for unprogrammed worship Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To receive Zoom sign in information email prior to Sunday at WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline@gmail.com.