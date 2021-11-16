BRATTLEBORO — Fujiko Signs, international speaker and practitioner of Christian Science healing, will present a talk on God’s-eye View of You!, at 7 p.m. Thursday, on Zoom at www.csbrattleboro.org.
The talk is free, open to the community, and sponsored by First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road.
It will focus on healing concepts from the Bible, and show how they are available for anyone.
“We will explore the relationship between prayer and healing and the universal divine truth that unites us,” Signs said in a statement. “We will talk about the practical understanding of God as ever-present love so we can make progress, unafraid like trusting children.”
The Christian Science movement was founded by Mary Baker Eddy, who laid out its concepts in her book “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures.”