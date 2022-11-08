BRATTLEBORO — Women who have made their marks in local business and more will be honored at an annual event hosted by the Brattleboro Reformer.
“Remarkable Women,” in its fifth year, will recognize leaders in the categories of nonprofit, business and entrepreneurial on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the ballroom at the Vermont Innovation Box, 70 Landmark Hill Drive, in Brattleboro. With over 30 nominations, the community submitted over 2,000 votes for three finalists in each category. These nine names then went to a panel of five judges, who picked the three winners — to be announced on Thursday.
These finalists are:
Nonprofit leader: Kelly Dias, principal of Academy School; Samantha Prince, executive director of Windham County Safe Place; and Amber Thibodeau, executive director of Southern Vermont Therapeutic Riding Center.
Business leader: Captolia Eaton, owner and CEO of The Digital Witch; Samantha Kane Eagle, founder and medical director of Biologic Healthcare; and Elizabeth Ehrenberg, owner and manager of The Gleanery restaurant.
Entrepreneurial leader: Shailer Carruth, founder and creator of Magick Shay; Linda Alvarez, business and entrepreneurship teacher at Windham Regional Career Center; and Jaci Reynolds, owner of Jaci’s BBQ Joint.
The keynote speaker for the evening will be Noelle Lambert, founder of the Born to Run Foundation and a USA Paralympic athlete, born in nearby Londonderry, N.H. She is also known to many from appearing on Season 43 of the long-running show “Survivor.”
“Each year we see more and more participation, which is great,” said Lylah Wright, the Reformer’s advertising manager. “Our keynote speaker this year is truly a remarkable women herself and I’m so thankful she is attending the event.”
Judges this year are Kristen Ziter Taylor, Lisa DiBernardo, Tami Purcell, Tara Cheney — one of last year’s winners — and Serenity Smith Forchion.
Last year’s winners were Christine Hart of Brattleboro Housing Partnerships as nonprofit leader, Danielle LaCroix of Green Mountain Gardening in entrepreneurial leadership, and Cheney of Vermont Road Works as business leader.
This event is open to the public but space is limited, so call ahead of time to reserve a seat: 802-254-2311, ext. 132. Complimentary appetizers will be provided by J&B Curbside Café & Catering. Complimentary beer, wine and water will also be available.