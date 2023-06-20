BELLOWS FALLS — Residents can pick up a copy of the novel "Remarkably Brilliant Creatures" by Shelby Van Pelt at Rockingham Library's front and join a book discussion at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, on the library's main floor.
Van Pelt offers readers a charming, witty and compulsively enjoyable exploration of friendship, reckoning, and hope that traces a widow's unlikely connection with a giant Pacific octopus.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit rockinghamlibrary.org, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org call the Library at 802-463-4270 or stop by the library at 65 Westminster St.