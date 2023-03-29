WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., has joined Congresswomen Cori Bush, D-Mo., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., in launching the first-ever Congressional Caucus for the Equal Rights Amendment.
The caucus was launched exactly 100 years after the Equal Rights Amendment was first introduced in Congress in 1923 to commemorate the centennial of the struggle for constitutional gender equality.
The caucus aims to affirm the Equal Rights Amendment as the 28th amendment to the Constitution; raise awareness in Congress to establish constitutional gender equality as a national priority; partner with an inclusive multi-generational, multi-racial coalition of advocates, activists, scholars, organizers, and public figures; and center the people who stand to benefit the most from gender equality, including Black and brown women, LGBTQ+ people, people seeking abortion care, and other marginalized groups.
“For the last 100 years, women of color have led the fight for constitutional gender equality. I’m proud to join Reps. Bush and Pressley as a vice-chair of the ERA Caucus to finally get this amendment across the finish line,” Balint said in a statement. “Equality shouldn’t be controversial. But women and LGBTQ Americans know the fight is as urgent as ever.”