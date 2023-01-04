BURLINGTON — Representative-Elect Becca Balint has announced key hires in her congressional office. Last month Balint announced that Megan Garcia would be Chief of Staff, and David Scherr would be State Director. Balint will continue to build out her Washington staff in the coming weeks.
Washington Staff
Taryn Brown will be Operations Director and Scheduler. Brown has been on Capitol Hill for nearly a decade. She currently serves as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Congressman Andy Levin of Michigan. She got her start in politics by working for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party during the 2012 election cycle. Brown is originally from Milaca, Minnesota, and now lives in Washington, DC.
Sophie Pollock will be Communications Director. Pollock comes to Representative-elect Balint’s team after serving in Rep. Ritchie Torres’ office over the last two years, most recently as Communications Director. Previously, Pollock worked as an organizer in Brooklyn on Representative Max Rose’s 2020 re-election campaign.
Ben Sarle will be the Digital Director. Sarle has two decades of experience in communications, photography and design, including his time as the communications director for the Vermont Democratic Party, a contributing writer for The Atlantic and the Wallstreet Journal, and a member of the communications team for New York City Mayor, Bill Deblasio. Sarle was most recently Creative Director for Congressman Peter Welch’s campaign for U.S. Senate. Sarle will be based in Burlington.
Peter Trombley will be the Legislative Correspondent. Trombley was the Regional Organizing Director on Balint’s congressional primary campaign in Northwest Vermont and Deputy Political Director during the general election. Trombley is a graduate of Mcgill University and is from Shelburne, Vermont.
Xitlali Pacheco Ramirez will be Staff Assistant in Washington. Pacheco Ramirez comes to Rep. Elect Balint’s team after serving as a legislative intern for U.S. Senator Alex Padilla. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of the Pacific.
Vermont Staff
Aileen Lachs will be the Director of Constituent Services. For the past several years, Lachs has served as an immigration caseworker for Senator Patrick Leahy. Lachs is an attorney and has practiced law at Mickenberg Dunn Lachs and Smith PLC for 28 years.
Jessica Nordhaus will be Director of Community Outreach. Nordhaus began her career as an entrepreneur, founding Horny Toad Activewear (now Toad & Co.) immediately after graduating from Yale. Her path then led to education, community organizing, K-12 school reform, political consulting, public policy, non-profit development, and equity work. Most recently, she directed Change The Story VT, leading the initiative until its sunset in 2022.
Carolyn Wesley will be Vermont Director of Operations and Culture. Wesley most recently served as Chief of Staff to Becca Balint in the Vermont Senate President Pro Tem’s office. Wesley has worked on issues facing Vermonters, including early childhood education and renewable energy. She previously served as Deputy Director of Building Bright Futures and Director of Constituent Services for Governor Peter Shumlin.
Morgan Nichols will be a Community Liaison/Constituent Service Representative. Nichols comes to Balint’s team from Vermont Main Street Alliance, where she is currently the State Director and led the policy campaign for paid family leave. Nichols is a graduate of the University of Vermont and was raised in Stowe, Vermont.
Thomas Renner will be a Community Liaison/Constituent Service Representative. Renner, a graduate of the University of Vermont and Norwich University, comes to Balint’s staff with multiple years of federal government experience, having previously worked for Senator Leahy, as well as experience in the private sector in the aerospace and healthcare sectors. Most recently, Renner worked at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Renner lives in Winooski, where he serves on the city council.
Owen Doherty will be the Vermont Staff Assistant. Doherty is currently the Executive Assistant to the Vermont State Treasurer. Doherty is a graduate of the University of Vermont, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and history.
Balint was due to be sworn in as a member of the 118th Congress on January 3, but the official swearing in is on hold until a Speaker of the House is elected. She will be the first woman and first openly gay person to represent Vermont in Congress in the history of the state.