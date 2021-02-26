ROCKINGHAM — State Representative Leslie Goldman will host her second online meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday to discuss issues, questions and concerns with constituents of Vermont’s Windham-3 district, which includes Athens, Brookline, Grafton, Rockingham, part of Westminster and Windham. Rep. Goldman and her intern, Alexis Drown (UVM ‘24), will hold an hour-long online Zoom session to hear from constituents and discuss legislative plans for the coming year.
The meeting will be accessible via Zoom link (see below) and will be open to all constituents of Windham-3. Register in advance for this meeting by following this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0sceihpjovG9fYzWhu_Ytamvb06534AA_l.
After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with information about how to join the meeting.