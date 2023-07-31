MONTPELIER — Rep. Tristan Roberts, D-Windham-6, was chosen for a prestigious, national leadership development program for government officials.
The Council of State Governments announced that Roberts, who joined the Vermont Legislature this year, has been selected to participate in the 2023 CSG Henry Toll Fellowship. Bringing together 47 individuals representing 29 of the states and U.S. territories and from all branches of state government, the Henry Toll Fellowship is considered the nation’s premier leadership development program for state government officials.
“I’m honored and excited to be selected for the Toll Fellowship because of the difference this will make for my constituents,” said Roberts, who lives in Halifax and represents Halifax, Whitingham, and Wilmington in the Vermont House of Representatives. “My first year in office has given me deeper appreciation of how Vermont’s State government supports and sometimes hinders small towns like the ones I represent. I look forward to learning more from the Council of State Governments and the experience of all those involved in this intensive training.”
Since 1986, CSG has annually convened a new class of CSG Henry Toll Fellows at its national headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, for an intensive leadership boot camp. The program’s sessions are designed to stimulate personal assessment and growth, empower leaders to collaborate and communicate more effectively, and provide nonpartisan networking and relationship-building opportunities.
“While the CSG Henry Toll Fellows come from every region of our nation, from both political parties and all three branches of state government, they share one thing in common — they are all people of purpose with a passion for public service,” said CSG Executive Director/CEO David Adkins, a former Kansas state senator and 1993 CSG Henry Toll Fellow alumnus. “Toll Fellows are selected based on their demonstrated commitment to solve problems, to work collaboratively to get things done, and their belief that state government can and must be a force for good.”
Toll Fellows are nominated by their peers and selected by alumni of the program.
“The selection committee looks for leaders who have already demonstrated excellence in public service but who also show promise for continuing to make a difference in the future,” Adkins said.
The Fellowship honors the founder of CSG, Henry Toll, who, as a former state senator from Colorado, was the driving force behind the creation of CSG in 1933.
“Each class of Toll Fellows has a different energy, and we are excited to see this year’s dynamic,” said Lorna Patches, deputy director of membership and leadership development at CSG. “Everyone in this group is a leader in their home state, which provides a tremendous opportunity for attendees to learn and grow through interaction with each other. The CSG experience provides a framework for shared conversations, which begin with our time together and extend for lifetimes.”
Roberts said he's "especially excited that the Toll Fellowship and CSG are a nonpartisan setting."
“While the media often paints American politics as a partisan environment, multi-party cooperation and compromise is common in the Vermont House," he said. "I’m proud of the consensus on major bills that the House Corrections & Institutions committee came to this year. With the Toll Fellowship, I hope to gain a better understanding of where legislators across the policy spectrum are coming from, and how to collaborate on policies that work for all Vermonters.”
There are more than 1,350 graduates of the Toll Fellowship, including five state/territorial house speakers, three sitting state supreme court justices, 10 sitting members of Congress, five sitting governors and more than 200 Toll alumni currently serving as state/territorial legislators.isit csgovts.info/tolls23 or email toll@csg.org for more information.
Roberts also is a writer and homesteader in Halifax, whose information can be found at tristanroberts.org. For the last five years he has worked for a nonprofit, the Health Product Declaration Collaborative, to reduce the prevalence of toxic chemicals in building products.
The Council of State Governments is the nation’s only organization serving all three branches of state government. CSG is a region-based forum that fosters the exchange of insights and ideas to help state officials shape public policy. This offers unparalleled regional, national and international opportunities to network, develop leaders, collaborate and create problem-solving partnerships. Visit csg.org for more information.