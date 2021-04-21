Peter Welch

U.S. Rep. Peter Welch

 Greg Sukiennik — Brattleboro Reformer
U.S. Rep. Peter Welch will join Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray and State Senator Kesha Ram at the 2nd annual Windham County NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner, a virtual event to be held via Zoom on Friday at 7 p.m.

Congressman Welch will provide a Vermont perspective on major issues of concern to Vermonters and to the NAACP, including COVID-19, economic relief, health care, criminal justice and immigration reform. A portion of event proceeds will be donated to Loaves and Fishes, a Brattleboro non-profit, directly providing over 600 meals and bags of groceries each week to area residents.

For information and tickets, go to https://windhamnaacp.org/virtual-freedom-fund-dinner/.

