BRATTLEBORO — In an effort to promote citizen involvement and help Representative Town Meeting members better represent their constituents, there will be a public forum for District 3 residents at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the social hall at Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave.
This citizens’ forum is intended to allow people who live in District 3 to express their concerns and to ask questions about town issues in advance of the RTM meeting on March 19.
Face coverings are required. For more information, contact David Levenbach at fideladelphia@gmail.com or 413-559-1533.