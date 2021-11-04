GUILFORD — Brooms & Wombs, a reproductive rights fundraiser has been rescheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. to take place at the Mineral Springs Farm, 49 Carpenter Hill Road. The suggested donation is $10 (but no one will be turned away).
The dance performance will be a celebration of fertility and reproductive freedom, with all donations benefiting Planned Parenthood and NARAL (National Abortion Rights Action League), according to organizer Mary Wallace.
“It is certainly a ‘not-to-be-missed’ fun, family-friendly event with witch-costumed dancers, several fire pits, a smoke machine and a “Texan weenie roast” but with the serious agenda of raising both awareness and funds for reproductive rights that are increasingly endangered,” Wallace said.
Dancers dressed as witches and waving broomsticks will perform The Witch Dance, a choreographed line dance to Schuttel deinen Speck, in English: Shake Your Bacon, by German Reggae-Pop artist, Peter Fox. It was first performed by a group of women in Germany and has since become a sort of universal anthem for female power.
Event goers are encouraged to carpool whenever possible and bring a lawn chair, mask and a light to illuminate the walk back to your vehicle after the event.
For more information, contact Mary Wallace Collins at marywallace83@gmail.com.