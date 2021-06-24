Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

GUILFORD -- A caucus is being convened for the purpose of organizing a Republican Town Committee. The caucus will be held Monday, June 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Office on School Road. Any Guilford resident is invited to attend. A Republican Committee meeting will be held immediately following the caucus and officers will be elected. For more information, call 802-257-1550 and leave a message.