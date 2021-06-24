GUILFORD -- A caucus is being convened for the purpose of organizing a Republican Town Committee. The caucus will be held Monday, June 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Office on School Road. Any Guilford resident is invited to attend. A Republican Committee meeting will be held immediately following the caucus and officers will be elected. For more information, call 802-257-1550 and leave a message.
Videos
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Dick DeGray waters the flowers in Pliny Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., using his new water truck on Friday, June 25, 2021.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Staff members from the Windham Central Supervisory Union learn how to operate a challenge course that High-5 set up at the campus of Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
People listen to organ music being played after receiving a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shot during a vaccination clinic hosted by Epsilon Spires but administered by Brattleboro Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.