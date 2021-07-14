BRATTLEBORO — Rescue Inc. announced that it will roll out a regional car seat safety program for southern Vermont and Windham County this month, said Lieutenant Zach Rounds, pediatric emergency care coordinator.
Currently, local families that have little ones must drive to Springfield, Vermont to have a certified car seat technician inspect, adjust and provide advice to new or experienced parents. The southern region of the state and Windham County specifically, has not had consistent technicians available for several months, Rounds said.
In late 2020, Rescue Inc. accepted the state of Vermont’s Pediatric Safe designation. With our region’s youth population at heart, the organization felt that an initial milestone for the area would be to offer a more available, consistent, and effective approach to car seat safety. In the end, making parents more aware of car seat safety and the hazards that are present will have a direct impact on the overall health of car seat age children. Additionally, Rescue Inc. will participate in the “Be Seat Smart” initiative sponsored by the Vermont Governor’s Highway Safety Program. Be Seat Smart offers free car seats to eligible and approved low-income families within Vermont.
Car seat safety checks will be offered free of charge and by appointment at both the Brattleboro and West Townshend Rescue Inc. stations. Safety checks will be performed by an on-duty certified car seat technician. In Brattleboro, they will offer appointments on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon. In West Townshend, they will offer appointments on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8 to 11 a.m. Appointments may be made on the website at www.rescueinc.org. They are not taking appointments over the phone, but questions may be answered by calling and speaking to a member of the pediatric team at 802-257-0504.
This program will go live on July 21 with a special “no appointment necessary” car seat check event at Rescue Inc. Headquarters in Brattleboro from 10 a.m. to noon. Just stop by with your car and seat and they will do the rest.