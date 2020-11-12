BRATTLEBORO — Lieutenant Zach Rounds, Pediatric Emergency Care coordinator for Rescue Inc, recently accepted an award from the Vermont Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC) recognizing Rescue Inc as a Pediatric Safe agency.
The EMS for Children program designed the Pediatric Safe recognition system to recognize the commitment of agencies that are improving pediatric emergency care in Vermont. This voluntary, statewide initiative recognizes Vermont EMS agencies that go beyond basic requirements to provide excellent care to their community’s children.
Pediatric emergency calls make up about 5 percent of the annual calls in Vermont. That was a total of about 5,000 calls for patients ages 18 and younger in 2019 throughout the entire state. One study reported that, nationally, paramedics manage an adult respiratory patient once every 20 days compared to once every 625 days for teens, once every 958 days for children, and once every 1,087 days for infants. This illustrates the challenge for not only Vermont’s EMS professionals but practitioners around the country to maintain pediatric emergency skills through routine fieldwork alone. In order to be recognized as a Pediatric Safe agency, they must provide their members with additional pediatric training beyond what is normally required.
This additional training ensures they are ready to provide top notch emergency care when the time comes.
As well as meeting all of the requirements of this program, Rescue Inc has taken the initiative to improve pediatric emergency care in Vermont by being one of the first agencies to designate a Pediatric Emergency Care Coordinator (PECC). This person is responsible for coordinating all pediatric activities ranging from equipment to training. With one person representing pediatrics, it is easier to focus on bringing new tools and training to their department. Studies have shown that agencies and hospitals with a designated Pediatric Emergency Care Coordinator are more prepared to handle pediatric emergencies. Lieutenant Zach Rounds is the designated PECC representing Rescue Inc.
Rescue Inc doesn’t just focus on their agency. They focus on their community as well by holding Stop the Bleed classes and open houses, to name a few activities.