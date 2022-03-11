BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is pleased to announce that it will start taking reservations for the Stockwell Drive Community Garden Site’s 12th season, to be located in the nine-acre Stockwell Park overlooking the Ames Brook.
The garden has 17 100-square-foot plots along with common crops of raspberries, small asparagus patch and flower beds. There is a charcoal grill, picnic table, umbrella and Adirondack chairs for all to use and enjoy. There are garden tools from shovels and rakes to wheelbarrows for gardener to use along with organic pest sprays.
We welcome all gardeners from the inexperienced to the master. Should the commitment of a plot be too much we can offer a gardening experience with our common areas upkeep.
Returning gardeners have until April 1 to sign up for the regular fee of $25; afterwards the fee increases to $35. New gardeners can sign up April 4 for $25. After April 30, it increases to $35. New gardeners will be required to pay a $25 garden plot deposit.
Reservations will be on a first come first serve basis. To reserve your plot, stop by the Recreation and Parks Office at 207 Main St. weekdays between 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 802-254-5808 or Peter Gaskill at 802-380-6848 or petergaskill44@gmail.com with any questions.