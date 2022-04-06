PUTNEY — A Garden Kick-off event complete with garden design, food and games and the appearance of the Fairy Garden Queen was held on March 26 at Putney Landing. The event was hosted by Resident Services of Windham and Windsor Housing Trust in partnership with the Vermont Garden Network to gather residents together to begin the resident-led garden project.
The purpose of the gardening on the property is to create a space that can support residents excited to plant, learn, grow, harvest and enjoy the gardens at Putney Landing.
The partnership between Windham & Winsor Housing Trust and the Vermont Garden Network will oversee a seven-month management and support system to deliver garden education programs at Putney Landing. The newly hired garden coordinator will be working with residents and property management to plan, develop, maintain and harvest the garden with residents.
Putney Landing is a Windham & Windsor Housing Trust property in Putney. Windham & Windsor Housing Trust is a housing nonprofit based in Brattleboro. The mission is to strengthen the communities of south eastern Vermont through the development and stewardship of permanently affordable housing. For more information, call 802-254-4604 or visit HomeMattersHere.org.