WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Wall (formerly called the Memory Wall and Welcome Wall) was started in 2010 as a way of honoring our citizens, past and present, as well as our new and long-time businesses. The new wall will be located in the Old School Community Center at the lower level in the Music Room.
Residents are invited to honor a special family member or friend that has died since the last Old Home Week with a simple labeled photo (in a frame ready to hang) or more elaborate, a full labeled display with cherished photos. Whether they were born here, used to live here or just loved Wilmington, we would love to honor them. Family trees, old or new photos, a small artifact that celebrates your family or friend are all acceptable. We are also welcoming babies born and new families to the Valley. Moms, dads, grandparents, gather those adorable faces for everyone to see and enjoy. Celebrate your move to the Valley with a photo and labeled where you moved from and why you love Wilmington.
Celebrate a business new or old with a display. You might be one of the oldest businesses in Wilmington or you are new since the last Old Home Week. Show our Old Home week attendees about your business or your group, the history, why you chose Wilmington, etc. If your family has been here for generations, how about a family tree?
Bring your labeled photos to the Old School Community Center, 1 School St., on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. or Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. You must pick up your photos on Sunday between 12:30 and 3 p.m. Check the calendar for viewing times.
For further information contact Gretchen Havreluk at ghavreluk@gmail.com or 802-779-2905.