BRATTLEBORO — The public is invited to a panel discussion titled: “Social Media Influencer Marketing – What is it? What are the Benefits?” The program, sponsored by Vermont Independent Media’s Media Mentoring Project, will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, via Zoom.
Panelists include professional public relations and social media marketer Rosalie Hagel Martin from Blue Whale Public Relations, and social media influencers Colleen Blair and her sister Erin Torres, representing Travel Like a Local, along with Greg Lesch, executive director of the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce who along with the Downtown Business Alliance oversees Brattleboro’s tourism marketing initiative.
The program will be moderated by Joyce Marcel, a writer for Vermont Business Magazine and The Commons.
Vermont businesses engaged with social influencer marketing include Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce, Caledonia, Vergennes Laundry, Lake Champlain Chocolates, Shacksbury Cider, Canteen Creemee Company, Ben & Jerry’s and other food companies, along with the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing.
To register for the “Social Media Influencer Marketing” workshop, email: ziagulazimi9@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
For more information about the Media Mentoring Project visit: https://media-mentoring-project.mailchimpsites.com/.