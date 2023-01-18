BRATTLEBORO — The Connecticut River Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited is inviting Brattleboro residents to an entertaining and educational evening with Ron Rhodes, Greater Upper Valley chapter, and David Deen, CT River Valley chapter, as they take cold and shivering TU members and the public on their trip to bonefish in warm and sunny Belize. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, at the River Garden Marketplace, 157 Main St. in Brattleboro.
Vice President Jack Widness and board member Charles Soucy will present information on the work of the CRVTU chapter restoring riverine habitats, connecting children with trout in their classrooms, and informing policymakers how to best protect waters within Vermont.