MONTPELIER — On Feb. 1, 2022, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation issued changes to the Vermont Hazardous Waste Management Regulations (bit.ly/VHWMR-2022).
The VHWMR regulates the handling, use, reuse, and recycling of the hazardous waste in Vermont. Hazardous waste has chemicals or properties – such as ignitability, corrosivity, reactivity, or toxicity – that can harm public health or the environment.
“The DEC periodically issues changes to regulations to fix errors, clarify language, and include new federal rules,” said DEC Commissioner John Beling. “With the changes that took effect in February, Vermont can better manage hazardous wastes such as sludges, cleaning solvents, painting wastes, and acids.”
The VHWMR is as strict as the federal rules and includes state-specific requirements. In the latest changes, the DEC made major edits to subchapters 1, 2, 3, 7 and 9 and created subchapter 10.
To help hazardous waste generators, hazardous waste handlers, and Vermonters understand the changes, the DEC created new online resources (bit.ly/VHWP-Resources). Interested parties can view, download, or print resources like newsletters, fact sheets, webinars, and handbooks.
On Aug. 11, 2022, the DEC’s Hazardous Waste Program held a webinar (bit.ly/VHWMR-Webinar) to review the changes to the VHWMR. Attendees learned:
• How to identify hazardous waste
• How to determine generator category
• What the management standards are for generator categories
• What the alternative management standards are for conditional exemptions, episodic events, and universal waste
Members of the public can watch the webinar recording (bit.ly/VHWMR-Webinar) or view the presentation slides (bit.ly/3URMXBv) online.
For more information about the Hazardous Waste Program, visit the Program webpage (bit.ly/VHW-Program).
If Drew Youngs is not available, contact Anna Bourakovsky at 802-477-2981 or Anna.Bourakovsky@vermont.gov.