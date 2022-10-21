SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Vermont Institute for Human Flourishing is hosting a Restoring Our Faith Summit on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Doubletree Hotel, in South Burlington. National speaker, author and radio host Dennis Prager, as well as social scientists, psychologists and faith leaders, will debate and discuss how to restore the country’s lost faith in God, in trusted institutions and in the founding principles of the country based on Judeo-Christian principles.
In the 21st Century, the country has endured a dramatic split. The moral truths that have guided its history seem to have disappeared, and the religious foundations that held it together for more than two centuries have fallen into disrepair, according to the Institute.
The one-day event will provide in-depth discussions of the social and spiritual trends in the country and will feature world leaders in psychiatry, epidemiology, social science, philosophy, and history. These include Ryan Anderson, Jay Bhattacharya, Aaron Kheriaty, Mary Hasson, Martin Kulldorff, Jay Richards, Miriam Grossman, Patrick Fagan, Rabbi Ari Lamm and others.
“The Summit is a first step in helping to strengthen our resolve as people of Judeo-Christian heritage,” said Deborah Billado, president of VIHF. “After identifying the ways our country has lost its moorings, especially in recent years, we will contrast these with those of Americans at the country’s founding, highlighting what monotheism and biblical teachings inspired at the time and are still capable of doing."
Recent studies indicate Americans are living with increased anxiety and concern about the future. The pandemic exacerbated this trend as churches, synagogues and schools were shut down in the face of dramatic social upheaval. Suicide rates continue to rise as religious belief declines. Is there a correlation and have faith leaders failed in their role to save souls?
“The Summit will provide in-depth discussions on these topics and, most importantly, provide action plans for restoring our faith in our families, communities and the nation,” said Billado. “We envision a flourishing society rebuilt by a renewed faith, strong families and a search for truth in science and government, where, once more, love, respect and tolerance prevail.”