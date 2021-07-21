Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PHOTOS: Restoring history

TOWNSHEND — The stained glass window that was originally installed in 1895 in the Second Baptist Church of Townshend, honoring Aurelius Chapin Howard and Hannah Cobb Howard, was moved in 1979 to Gove Hill Baptist Conference Center in Thetford (to accommodate the building of Leland & Gray School) and then donated to the Townshend Historical Society when Gove Hill closed in 2014.

At some point, damage occurred to a few of the glass pieces. The window has since been lodged at Robert DuGrenier’s Glass Art Gallery, and was fortuitously seen there by Diane Rousseau, conservator of glass and ceramics, specializing in stained glass, and also a fabricator of fused glass artwork.

Diane Rousseau, of Diane Rousseau Conservation, in North Adams, Mass., restores a stained glass window at the shop of DuGrenier Custom Glass Designs, in Townshend, Vt. on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The window was originally installed in 1895 in the Second Baptist Church of Townshend.

Diane’s studio is situated on the Mass MoCA campus in North Adams, Mass. Most of her projects come from museums and private collections, with the occasional church or historic home for variation.

Diane began the restoration work in March 2021; she recently completed the process of matching and then recreating the glass of the missing pieces at her studio, before inserting the new glass pieces into the window.