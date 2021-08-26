According to the Centers for Disease Control and CounterBalanceVT.org, tobacco companies in America spent $15 million in Vermont last year. Most of that marketing budget was spent placing ads in the stores where their products are sold. The tobacco companies often use tactics such as placing advertisements where children can see them in order to target youth.
To celebrate local stores that have reduced advertising in 2021, Building A Positive Community (formerly Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition) and West River Valley Thrives, have completed the 2021 “Star Store Program.” This program recognizes retailers for protecting the youth in our community, either by not selling tobacco, or by not putting up tobacco ads where children are likely to see them. The stores are featured in a window display at Key Bank, in Brattleboro.
Recently, the two groups completed 48 store assessments in the towns and villages of Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford, Jamaica, Newfane, Putney, Townshend, and Wardsboro. These assessments looked at both tobacco and alcohol marketing in stores.
Thirty-four retailers in these towns were provided Star Store window clings to promote their business as helping to reduce youth’s exposure to tobacco or alcohol products and marketing, which has shown to have a strong influence on underage use of tobacco and alcohol.
According to CounterBalanceVT.org, “Retail stores are the primary place where tobacco companies recruit new tobacco users, and nearly 90% of those new users are underage youth. Youth exposure to tobacco marketing is directly correlated to youth tobacco use, with an estimated 1/3 of teenage smoking experimentation resulting from tobacco advertising.”
The substance misuse prevention organizations recognized the following 16 stores with a Gold Star for not selling and not advertising tobacco products: Aldi, Brattleboro Food Coop, Brattleboro Pharmacy, Dollar Tree, Grafton Cheese, Green Mountain Wine, Hannaford’s, Hotel Pharmacy, Kampfires, KOA, Price Chopper/Market 32, Putney General Store, Putney Food Coop, Vermont Country Deli, Walker’s Farmstand, and West Townshend Country Store.
BAPC Program Specialist Rolf Parker was pleased to see businesses reduce tobacco ads.
“We are happy to see so many stores showing that they are aware of the impact of tobacco advertising on our youth. We are grateful that several of these stores have reduced their outdoor tobacco advertising. This change is good for both our youth and our businesses. When customers see a Star Store sticker on the door of a business, we hope that they will let the store manager know how much they appreciate what the store is doing for our youth,” Parker said.
There were 28 of stores throughout the area receiving either Silver or Gold Stars. A Silver Star lets customers know that the store does not have any advertising for either tobacco or alcohol. A Bronze Star shows that the retailer does not have any outdoor advertising for either tobacco or alcohol. Stores that are interested in learning more about how to qualify for a star store certificate can contact Parker-Houghton at 802-505-7653.