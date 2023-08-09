BRATTLEBORO — Retreat Farm hosted the first Community Days on Sunday, July 30, to celebrate the locals and regular visitors who call the Farm home.
One highlight of the event was the animal meet-and-greet. Animal Care Manager, Emma Recchi, provided a special opportunity for visitors to get up close and personal with Carlos the Ox, Sassy the donkey, and the farm's herd of goats, including Pip, Trouble, Sundae, Cinnamon and Noon and Meridien visiting from Big Picture Farm.
From Community Days to the Collective Impact Program, which donates 20 percent of the Food Truck Roundup proceeds to ten local nonprofits, Retreat Farm is focused on giving back this year.
"The farm is a platform for bringing different communities together. This place means so many different things to people. Community Days is a way to celebrate everyone who has a special relationship with the Farm," Community Outreach Manager Jen Zakrzewski said in a release.
With free lemonade, lawn games, Far Out giant bubbles, and a trail scavenger hunt, over 300 people showed up at the Farm to enjoy the festivities.
Support from M&T Bank will allow Retreat Farm to host another Community Day from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.
"M&T Bank is pleased to support Retreat Farm," said Kathy Schirling, vice president, divisional community involvement manager. "Retreat Farm is an asset in our community, providing a place for our community to gather, enjoy each other's company, and most importantly, a place to learn to live with and love the land that is so beautiful in Vermont."
For more information on Community Days and to register for the animal meet-and-greet, visit retreatfarm.org.