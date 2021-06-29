BRATTLEBORO — The weekly Food Truck Roundup at Retreat Farm returns this summer to help bring the community back together after a long year apart. This summer, the spectacular setting, local food, craft brews, live music, and lawn games are creating a magnetic event that is attracting a community of support to make the Roundup more accessible and inclusive.
The Food Truck Roundup series debuts this Thursday, July 1 with Zara Bode’s Little Big Band and continues every Thursday night from 5 to 8 p.m. through Sept. 2. A new partnership with the Stone Church will bring a carefully curated selection of live bands to the Square including the Miles Band, Jatoba, Gaslight Tinkers, Kotoko Brass, Social Medication, Billy Wylder, Saints & Liars, M.O.D., and Pamela Means and the Reparations with the Soul Magnets.
Food Truck Roundup will be free and open to everyone thanks to the support of Brattleboro Savings & Loan. “This summer weekly event is the perfect intersection of both Retreat Farm’s and BS&L’s mission to build community, and we look forward to seeing you there,” noted Dan Yates, President & CEO.
In addition to Brattleboro Savings & Loan, Chroma Technology, Automall, Foard Panel, Brattleboro Subaru, and SUSU commUNITY Farm are helping make this event financially accessible to everyone by underwriting coupon books for under-resourced families.
Over 250 coupon booklets were handed out on Thursday during the Everyone Eats distribution, and the remainder will be distributed by Retreat Farm, SUSU commUNITY Farm, and other community organizations including Groundworks, the Root Social Justice Center, and Edible Brattleboro.
Each coupon booklet provides $25 toward food purchases, ensuring that everyone can enjoy fresh, local food truck fare at the Roundup. Coupon booklets are available at the Farmhouse Creemee stand every day from noon to 6 p.m.
To get the community involved, Retreat Farm has also launched a gifting program for the coupon booklets. To gift a $25 coupon booklet to a local family visit retreatfarm.org/roundup.
The Roundup will feature 12 weekly vendors, with trucks rotating in and out to provide variety week to week. The vendor lineup features local favorites including Anon’s Thai Cuisine, Dosa Kitchen, Jamaican Jewelz, Tito’s Taqueria, The Stone Church, and Mach’s Mobile Wood Fired Pizza. Other vendors include Amy’s French Macaron’s, RVQ Smokehouse, Hidden Bean Bakeshop, Shree’s Kitchen, Northwind Farms, and Madame Jo’s and Creperie.
Retreat Farm’s popular Thirsty Goat Bar will also be back, featuring a wide variety of Vermont Craft brews, featured wines, hard cider, and kombucha.
“We know that people are hungry to be together again and that this event draws an enthusiastic, diverse audience. We want everyone to know that they are welcome at Retreat Farm and that Food Truck Roundup will be a safe, fun event,” said Lindsay Fahey, Managing Director for Community and Impact at Retreat Farm.
Though COVID risks are declining, Retreat Farm will still be taking precautions by asking people to wear masks when they are in line or in close proximity to others outside of their group.
Designed as a community event, admission to the Food Truck Roundup is free. A donation of $5 per family is suggested in support of Retreat Farm’s nonprofit mission, and to help offset event costs. Food and beverages are available for purchase separately.
For more information and weekly vendors and music visit retreatfarm.org.