BRATTLEBORO — Retreat Farm will welcome Dr. Kristin Sullivan as the Farm’s new executive director in October. Buzz Schmidt, the current executive director who founded and has led the organization since 2016, will continue to serve as board president.
Retreat Farm is a non-profit organization that connects people with the land through local food, place-based education, and recreation. The Farm has an eight-building historic farmstead, 170 acres of forests, 230 acres of farm fields, a 100-acre aquatic meadow, and 10 miles of trails — all operated to benefit the public good.
Sullivan will join the Farm following a move from Salisbury, Md., where she is executive director of the Ward Foundation, Inc. — a non-profit museum affiliated with Salisbury University — which runs the Ward Museum in Salisbury. Part art museum, part history museum and part environmental education center, the Ward Museum draws many parallels to the current programming at Retreat Farm.
Previously, Sullivan was the inaugural director of the Center for Washington Cultural Traditions — Washington State’s folklife program housed at Humanities Washington in Seattle, run in partnership with the Washington State Arts Commission. She also served as the assistant director at the Museum of Chincoteague Island in Virginia.
In addition, Sullivan has worked closely with the National Park Service and others at the federal, state, and local levels on projects and committees dealing with appropriate interpretation and use of, or interaction with, cultural and natural resources. She holds a Master of Applied Anthropology degree and Ph.D. in Anthropology from the University of Maryland, College Park.
Retreat Farm is known for hosting weekly food truck gatherings and outdoor musical events, as a place for biking, hiking, ice fishing, skating and for its efforts to distribute food to hundreds of families during the pandemic. It also hosts scores of schools and community organizations for field trips and educational programs. The new Executive Director will build on this foundation of success with new programs and infrastructure projects.
“I was honored to serve as a community member on the search committee for the new executive director,” Judy Fink said in a news release. “We were fortunate to have many qualified candidates, and I am thrilled we will have Kristin as Retreat Farm’s new leader, advancing the community we love.”
“Kristin stood out due to the depth of her experience leading nonprofit educational organizations, her understanding of place-based programs, and her work establishing multi-cultural partnerships,” said Vern Grubinger, Retreat Farm board member and chair of the search committee.
“A testimony to the success of our work over the past seven years is that we were able to attract a new leader with the vision and competence of Kristin Sullivan. Her appointment is very gratifying,” Buzz Schmidt said.
Sullivan will move to the Brattleboro area with her husband, Ryan, and six-year-old daughter. “Retreat Farm plays many important roles in the community, and I’m excited to work with the staff and community to understand how the Farm can leverage its unique strengths and resources to meet community needs,” she said.
To welcome Sullivan to the community, share a Retreat Farm story or any ideas for Retreat Farm’s future, email her at executivedirector@retreatfarm.org.