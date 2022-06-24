BRATTLEBORO — The Rev. Lars Hunter, a recently-ordained deacon in the Episcopal Church, will be preacher and deacon for Pride Sunday this weekend at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., at both the 8 and 10:15 a.m. services.
Hunter, a parishioner from St. Mary’s in the Mountains in Wilmington, is the Bereavement Program Coordinator at Brattleboro Area Hospice. He, his husband and two children first moved to the area in 1995.
In September 2019, Reverend Hunter graduated from The New England School for Deacons and earlier this month he became the first openly transgender person to be ordained in the Diocese of Vermont. Reverend Hunter will henceforth serve as a regional deacon in the southern part of the state.
The focus of Hunter’s sermon on Sunday will be on engendering hope within the LGBTQ+ community and on encouraging acceptance among all. “There’s a lot going on — many rights are being threatened now. I want to give hope that, despite that erosion, we can still make progress. We can be out there to make a change,” Hunter said in a statement.