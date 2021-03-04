ROCKINGHAM — Vermont author Kim Nace reads her picture book “All People Pee” to children and grownups alike on Wednesday, March 10, at 10 a.m. over Rockingham Library’s Zoom.
The perfect book to pair with “Everyone Poops” by Taro Gomi, it appeals to kids who are potty training, curious about other animals or exploring the role of humans in the natural world. While including fun details about the different colors of pee, peeing inside and outside, the text and illustrations also address the current day use of urine after it leaves the human body.
The author of “All People Pee” is the co-founder and former executive director of the Rich Earth Institute in Brattleboro, whose mission is to turn sanitized human urine into fertilizer while supporting sustainable agriculture and protecting vital water resources. Rich Earth has collected urine from Brattleboro residents for this purpose for well over eight years and is hoping to expand its work with a urine–recycling hub in Rockingham sometime this year. Rich Earth’s ongoing work has been featured in National Geographic, Popular Science, NBC, San Francisco Chronicle, Boston Globe and on NBC and BBC.
For more information about Rich Earth Institute, go to richearthinstitute.org.
To receive an invitation to Kim Nace’s read aloud Zoom, call 802-463-4270 or email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org.