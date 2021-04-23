The Rich Earth Institute is hosting an online event on Wednesday, April 28 to celebrate its current urine donors and inspire new people to consider participating in this unique community program. For the first time in its nearly 10-year history, Rich Earth is expanding its operations to a new community in Rockingham, where residents will soon have the opportunity to contribute their urine to a unique environmental initiative.
Currently, around 200 dedicated volunteers in Brattleboro donate their bodily nutrients to Rich Earth’s program, creating a source of sustainable fertilizer for local farms, reducing downstream nutrient pollution, and conserving thousands of gallons of clean, potable water. The annual Urine Donor Kick-off, held this year on Zoom, honors their dedication and initiates another year of urine nutrient reclamation. “Without our donors, we’d be nowhere,” says Rich Earth’s executive director Ivan Ussach, “so we relish the chance to say thank you and have some fun together.”
Each year, donors take part in a friendly competition to see who can donate the most urine. The most prolific donors are celebrated as winners of the Piss Off contest, and will be announced in an award ceremony at the event. In 2020, Rich Earth collected over 10,400 gallons of liquid gold in total. This year’s urine donor celebration will also feature a special open-mic style virtual stage, where a variety of performances will grace the golden spotlight of Rich Earth’s virtual stage. Urine donors will share the joy of “peecycling” and welcome new potential urine donors into the fold.
The event will take place on Wednesday April 28, at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Register to attend at tinyurl.com/UrineDonorKickOff2021 and email julia@richearthinstitute.org with any questions (or if you’d like to sign up for the open mic).