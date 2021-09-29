BRATTLEBORO — The Windham County Humane Society has hired Maya Richmond to be the next executive director of the not-for-profit organization. Richmond will be taking over the position from Annie Guion, who has filled the role since 2008.
“I could not have imagined a better person to take on the executive director position here at WCHS,” Guion said. “Maya has 18 years of animal welfare experience and she has led progressive change at her previous organizations.”
The WCHS board says that kind of leadership is important to the local non-profit. WCHS was the first shelter in Vermont to create an affordable veterinary care program. The board and staff say they are looking forward to expanding existing programs and creating new ones under Richmond’s leadership. WCHS says animal welfare has changed dramatically in the last decade and, like most things, was deeply impacted by the pandemic. In 2020, WCHS reportedly helped a record 2,000 animals, taking in close to 600 homeless animals and providing veterinary care to over 1,400 local animals.
No stranger to Vermont, Richmond earned her B.S. from the University of Vermont, her MBA at St. Michael’s College and worked at Middlebury College as director of Animal Programs and associate director of Laboratory Support. During that time, she served on the board of directors of the Addison County Humane Society and discovered her passion for animal welfare. She says she is looking forward to returning to the state to live after 18 years away.
She served as director of program development and operations at the Maryland SPCA from 2003 to 2009 and at the Animal Welfare Association (AWA) in New Jersey from 2009 to the present.
“I am looking forward to calling WCHS my new work home for many years,” Richmond said. “I can’t wait to work alongside the team, improving the lives of pets.”
Guion and Richmond are working together through the fall to shepard a smooth transition for both WCHS and AWA. Richmond will help lead the Walk for Animals with Guion on October 9.
“The Walk is a great opportunity for our community to meet the next leader of WCHS, so come join us,” Guion said.
For information on the Walk for Animals, visit windhamcountyhumane.org