BRATTLEBORO — Rise Vermont of Windham County is spreading the importance of families eating dinner together in the Brattleboro area with a pilot program focusing on easy to make dips and sauces to accompany fresh, seasonal veggies.
As part of RiseVT’s Dinner Together initiative, which focuses on the social and emotional benefits of families sharing meals together, local program manager Elisha Underwood and her team created RiseVT-Windham County’s Dinner Together Summer Harvest seasoning packets and the RiseVT summer cooking demonstration video series.
These local additions to Dinner Together offer recipes, tips, and ingredients for dips, dressings, sauces, and seasonings to make it fun and easy to make food at home and share family meals. RiseVT collaborated with Food Connects, Retreat Farm, Brattleboro Food-Co-op, Edible Brattleboro, and Brattleboro Memorial Hospital to create opportunities for families to make dinners out of the fresh produce that they can get or grow in the Brattleboro-area community.
In the video series, registered dietitian Carrie Quimby from Brattleboro Memorial Hospital walks viewers through making an easy chickpea hummus, tahini lime dressing, and a mushroom cream sauce — these recipes accompany veggies and make it easier to consume more local produce this harvest season. Each recipe is accompanied by a simple tip, such as the benefits of making your own dinners versus buying pre-made products like hummus or marinara sauce in a jar.
Underwood first brought this initiative to the Brattleboro area by launching in the West River Modified School District a monthly meal-kit program February-May of this year, which included recipes and tips for having a successful family dinner.
The video series is an extension of the RiseVT-Windham County’s Dinner Together summer harvest seasoning packets offered at Windham County Schools, Retreat Farm, and the Edible Brattleboro food stand. The seasoning packets include recipes, tips, and ingredients for dips, dressings, sauces, and seasonings that you can make at home. RiseVT-Windham County and the Brattleboro Food Co-Op provided the ingredients for the packets which help spread the importance of eating dinner together as a family.
To watch all of the summer harvest cooking demonstration videos, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV2sVgwo9J86ZrRI4-n19sA/videos
To learn more about Dinner Together and find recipes and tips, visit RiseVTs website.