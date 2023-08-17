WESTMORELAND, N.H. — Locals are invited to join the River Valley Artisans Wine and Art Tour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, at both the Summit and Poocham Wineries in Westmoreland.
Visitors can taste wine, shop for unique pieces of art with over 25 artists and enjoy lunch from Sustainable Eats Food Truck at Summit Winery or Westmoreland United Church at Poocham Winery. Art pieces include paintings in various media, woodworking, carved egg ornaments, jewelry, pottery, barn quilts, jarred food items, weaving, recycled wool & silver products, and felted products.
For more information, visit: www.rva-art.com. The Poocham Hill Winery is located at 226 Poocham Road and the Summit Winery at 719 Hwy 12, both in Westmoreland.