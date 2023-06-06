JAMACIA — The Windham Conservation District, the Vermont River Conservancy and the River Valley Technical Center partnered with a local landowner to plant native trees and shrubs along the Winhall River in Jamaica on May 1.
Students under the direction of John Harmer spent the morning learning about riparian planting practices while helping the district to plant 400 native shrubs and trees. The project also included willow stakes along the riverbank to help stabilize the banks and prevent erosion damage from future flood events.
“This project was a priority after seeing the degree of erosion from Tropical Storm Irene,” said district manager Cory Ross. This parcel of land is in the process of being conserved through a river corridor easement with the Vermont River Conservancy. “Having such a dedicated group of students to help with the planting was a huge help,” said Ross.
Riparian plantings such as this one help prevent soil erosion, protect water quality and provide valuable food and habitat for wildlife, including migratory birds. This planting was funded by a grant from the Vermont Natural Resources Conservation Council using Clean Water Funding from the State of Vermont. Landowners interested in district support for planting should contact the district at windhamcountynrcd@gmail.com or by phone at 802-689-3024.
To learn more about programs at the River Valley Technical Center, visit rvtc.org or call 802-885-8300. To learn more about the Vermont River Conservancy and opportunities for land conservation, visit https://vermontriverconservancy.org/.