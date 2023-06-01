BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro’s second annual Riverfest returns this year on Sunday, July 30, culminating in a day of outdoor sun and splendor in and around the Brattleboro-Hinsdale, N.H. section of the Connecticut River.
The Connecticut River Conservancy, a nonprofit with aims of bringing locals together to prevent pollution, improve habitat and promote the enjoyment of the river and its tributaries, partnered with the Brattleboro Reformer to host the family-friendly day-long event on the water.
Community members will be able to get together to enjoy the river, support racers of the New England Paddlesports Championship, and have their pick of a range of free activities, including a DJ, bounce house and face painting for kids, guided paddling and a pontoon boat ride on the Connecticut.
Food trucks, a beer tent and other local vendors will also be present to satisfy appetites and provide much-needed thirst-quenching beverages to beat the heat of late July.
The New England Paddlesports Championship race will kick off at 10:30 a.m., followed by family activities at 11 a.m. and guided paddling and pontoon rides at 12:30 p.m.
Now in its 45th season, Racers in the New England Paddlesports Championship will run a 12-mile competitive course or a five-mile recreation course that will launch from Norm’s Marina in Hinsdale, N.H.
An awards ceremony for finalists will conclude the race at 1:30 p.m.
This year’s event will also see the second annual Lamprey Challenge at 2:30 p.m., where local businesses are pitted against each other in a heated two-person canoe race on a one-mile loop around the river’s central island.
Businesses will again compete for bragging rights and having their names inscribed on the inaugural New England Paddlesports Championship “Lampey” Challenge trophy.
Last year, the Brattleboro Food Co-op won the Challenge trophy.
Local businesses are encouraged to participate in this year’s race and can sign up by visiting https://www.ctriver.org/news-events/nepc-riverfest/.
Although fiercely competitive, as far as local businesses get anyways, the races are for fun and spread river awareness to support ongoing work to protect and conserve the river and its tributaries.
Over the past 10 years, the Connecticut River Conservatory has removed 20 deadbeat dams and opened over 400 miles of habitat for native fish and other species along various river sections. Through volunteer efforts, the group has also planted more than 80,000 native trees and shrubs to help reduce erosion and increase habitat.
The Conservatory has tested water quality at over 150 locations for harmful bacteria and removed invasive plants from more than 100 additional sites.
Volunteers for the organization also collect survey data analyzing migratory fish runs and pick up tons of trash each year in the nationally recognized Source to Sea Cleanup. Twelve thousand beverage containers were collected in 2022 alone.
The organization also advocates for better hydroelectric dam operations through the federal relicensing process for all of the hydroelectric facilities along the river, including the Bellows Falls and Vernon dams.
“The Connecticut River is a tremendous natural resource and asset for the region,” said Brett Morrison, director of development at the Conservancy.
“This event is a great opportunity to enjoy all the river has to offer: paddling, community and the great outdoors.”
Ample parking for participants and spectators will be available to racers, spectators, and Riverfest participants at Norm’s Marina. Overflow parking will be available at the Runnings-George’s Field parking lot across the street. The banks of Norm’s Marina also provide great views of the race and easy access to all of the fun of Riverfest. On the Brattleboro side of the river, the deck of Whetstone Station Restaurant on Bridge Street will offer a great viewing platform.
At 3 p.m., a second round of recreation activities will start, offering locals another opportunity to experience the river close-up before the event closes and cleanup begins at 4:30 p.m.