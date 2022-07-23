BRATTLEBORO — The Connecticut River Conservancy’s first-ever Riverfest Weekend kicks off August 6 and 7 in Brattleboro and Hinsdale, highlighted by the 44th Annual New England Paddlesports Championship on Sunday. Riverfest promises family-friendly near-river and on-river activities bridging southwest New Hampshire with southeast Vermont.
On Sunday, The New England Paddlesports Championship will welcome racers from across the Northeast. Canoes, kayaks, surf skis and stand-up paddleboards will have separate race classes.
Saturday’s highlights include the Riff Raft Regatta, originally a summer crowd favorite at The Marina some years ago, which will be co-presented by Great Eastern Radio and the Connecticut River Conservancy. The first craft to pass below the Anna Hunt Marsh Bridge will be awarded Riff Raft Regatta Champion. See the guidelines and register at riff-raft-regatta-22.eventbrite.com.
On Sunday, along with the NEPC race, The Lampey Challenge, co-presented by the Brattleboro Reformer and CRC, offers the opportunity to compete in a 1-mile, single-lap, two-person canoe race. Teams will put in at Norm’s Marina for an 11 a.m. start in front of Whetstone Beer Co. on the Brattleboro side. There is an entry fee of $50 per boat, with the deadline to sign up by August 1. To register, visit lampey-challenge-22.eventbrite.com.
All on-river activities will require life jackets. Organizers politely request that festival-goers leave their pets at home.