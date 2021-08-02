BRATTLEBORO — There will be an interruption of water service on lower Oak Street and Chase Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, while utilities personnel can replace valves at the intersection of Oak and Chase. Work will begin today, when the intersection will be closed for a utilities crew to dig up the old valves, and will remain closed until the work is completed on Tuesday. Residents at No. 6 through No. 26 Chase Street should use Forest Street for access, and residents at No. 30 through No. 49 Chase Street will be able to use Linden Street for access in both directions. If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Department of Public Works at 802-254-4255 or email Mike Earle at mearle@brattleboro.org.
Road closure, water service interruption scheduled for this week
Videos
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
People listen to live music and watch a stunning fireworks show that was put on by Northstar Fireworks during the 44th annual Rockingham Old Home Days in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
A strong rainstorm on Thursday evening leaves first responders to deal with the aftermath of flooding and other issues across Windham County throughout the night and into Friday.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
People clean up on Friday, July 30, 2021, after a storm dumped several inches of rain across the region on Thursday.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Golfers head to the links to support Brattleboro’s Youth Services during its 36th Annual Youth Services Golf Tournament that was held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
First Responders launch several boats at the boat launch on River Road, in Chesterfield, N.H., as they were conducting a welfare check on a person on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The person was last seen in an area of the Connecticut River that has steep embankments, which led to concerns that …