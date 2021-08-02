Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — There will be an interruption of water service on lower Oak Street and Chase Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, while utilities personnel can replace valves at the intersection of Oak and Chase. Work will begin today, when the intersection will be closed for a utilities crew to dig up the old valves, and will remain closed until the work is completed on Tuesday. Residents at No. 6 through No. 26 Chase Street should use Forest Street for access, and residents at No. 30 through No. 49 Chase Street will be able to use Linden Street for access in both directions. If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Department of Public Works at 802-254-4255 or email Mike Earle at mearle@brattleboro.org.