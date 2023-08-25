BRATTLEBORO — On Monday, Aug. 28, the Utilities Division will be installing a manhole at the intersection of Green Street, Garden Drive and Church Street. During this project, Church Street will be closed and Green Street will be closed from Bullock Street to High Street. Residents will be able to access their homes and may choose to utilize Retting Place for access, also.
The work is scheduled between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Motorists should seek alternate routes.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 802-254-4255 or email Chris Severance at cseverance@brattleboro.org.