BRATTLEBORO — On Monday, March 14, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., there will be a training session on Robert’s Rules of Order for Representative Town Meeting.
The meeting is in-person in the Select Board meeting room and on Zoom at: us02web.zoom.us/j/85468963641?pwd=dWpUUkorZ1FiWitGN2dkS3NtYnFnZz09.
The event will be recorded and then posted on the Town, BCTV and Library websites.
Attendees are encouraged to attend on Zoom. Anyone who attends in person is asked to wear a mask and to socially distance.
Robert’s Rules is the most widely used set of parliamentary procedures in the United States. It offers a fair and structured method of decision-making in diverse organizations of all sizes.
Download a short reference guide of Robert’s Rules at: links.dancingmasters.com/6gt92d.