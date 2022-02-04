BRATTLEBORO — On January 12, a new training on Robert’s Rules was offered over Zoom by Andy Davis, long-time member of Brattleboro’s annual Representative Town Meeting (RTM) and local educator. The session was reported as well attended. A recording is available for viewing on BCTV at https://www.brattleborotv.org/brattleboro-rtm-steering-committee/roberts-rules-training-11222.
The training video can also be found on the new RTM Training and Information page of the town website.
The training is designed to help people to fully participate in the discussion and voting at the upcoming March 19 annual Representative Town Meeting, which uses Robert’s Rules. Shortly after the March 1 election, an additional Robert’s Rules training session will be announced. This will be held live over Zoom, with time for guests to ask questions.
Participate in our upcoming annual RTM - what's next?
Brattleboro residents who are registered voters are encouraged to run in the election to become a member of Brattleboro’s RTM, where you can join in voting on important decisions for the town.
Although the deadline to get your name on the ballot is now passed, you can still enter the election to become a town meeting representative as a ballot write-in. Simply inform the Town Clerk’s office of your intent to run as a write-in candidate prior to 7 p.m. on March 1, and receive a minimum of 10 votes to be considered. If the race is contested, you will need to receive enough votes to be elected.
Elections are March 1 for representatives at RTM, for a new moderator and for other important roles. Ballots will be ready in mid-February, and you can now request absentee ballots online at https://mvp.vermont.gov/ or by contacting the town clerk’s office at townclerk@brattleboro.org or call 802-251-8157. If you are not yet registered to vote, you can register at https://olvr.vermont.gov.