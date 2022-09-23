BRATTLEBORO — Rock, Paper, Scissors, a multimedia exhibit by six area artists, is on view at All Souls Church in the West Village Meeting House through Oct. 31.The public is invited to a reception on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.
The exhibit, curated by Stuart Copans, focuses on Vermont rocks, both actual ones and those portrayed in works of art by Copans, Maisie Crowther, Don Fitzpatrick, Kip King, Steven Meyer, and Charles Siggins II. Rocks are said to preserve the rich and elaborate patterns that waves and currents create on the floor of the ocean, as well in mountain streams, where the water flows in curves and spirals that are reproduced in the flow of molten rock that solidifies to preserve the patterns of both flow and turbulence
Crowther represents the flow of water over rocks in her watercolor paintings, and King reveals intricate rock patterns through his photographs. Fitzpatrick uses elaborate pendulum systems to create his art, harmonograms. Siggins creates his hand-drawn, energetic images from his imagination. Meyer represents stonewalls with India ink drawings. Copans relies on the rhythms of his hands to create his paper cuttings. Two of his paintings honoring the spirit of ‘Shalom’ will also be on exhibit, in addition to rocks from his collection.
The show will be on view each Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon, and Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. The West Village Meeting House is located at 29 South St. For more information, visit www.ascvt.org or call 802 254 9377.