WILLIAMSVILLE — The Rock River Players (RRP) present "Food of Love," a Valentine's Cabaret, on Friday and Saturday, at 7 p.m. at the Williamsville Hall on Dover Road.
Producer Annie Landenberger notes that “the cabaret, with deep roots in France and Germany in the early 20th century, has historically been a trend-setting form of entertainment featuring a variety of performance styles for an audience that’s typically enjoying from small café tables, which we’ll have. Moreover, cabarets are typically adult-focused with a heavy dose of subversion.” Landenberger adds: “Cabaret has been the hot bed of creative energy for a decades. In its earliest form, it gave us out-of-the-box perspective and material. With a collection of scenes, songs, satire, and surprises –and in keeping with the essence of the cabaret-- the RRP evening promises laughs, love, and epiphanies.”
"Food of Love" features Rock River Players Adrienne Major, Tom Ely, Ramsey Demeter, Tracy Berchi, John Ogorzalek, Cris Parker-Jennings, Stewart McDermet, Randy Lichtenwalner, Peter Broussard, Breeze Verdant, Gigi Birri, Tino Benson, Rick Contino, and Laura Elisabeth in a range of comedy from original standup to Monty Python and music from Ella and Louie to Johnny Cash. Dan DeWalt will be accompanist.
Admission is $10 per person and includes sweet and savory treats. Masking optional, encouraged. For reservations visit rockriverplayers.org and for more information email verbatimvt@gmail.com.