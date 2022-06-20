ROCKINGHAM — A 100-year-old wild cherry tree, with five trunks, was removed last Wednesday from a cemetery lot at the Rockingham Meeting House. The tree removal was done carefully by McClure Tree Service, to avoid damaging any of the historic gravestones in the 240-year-old cemetery.
The tree had first been cut down about 100 years ago, according to Rockingham Tree Warden Cass Wright, but a tall stump was left and the tree re-sprouted into five trunks. The tree was threatening the ornate iron fence that surrounded the Wright lot. No relation, said the tree warden.
Wright said McClure was doing a great job making sure the debris didn't hit the gravestones. The ornate cast iron fence had been temporarily removed for safekeeping.