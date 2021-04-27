BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham Free Public Library’s first annual PEEPs Literary Diorama Contest concluded with the announcement of the winners in seven categories. View the winners on Facebook or on the website: https://rockinghamlibrary.org/peepdioramacontest/
Ten dioramas were submitted, and all were displayed online due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Voting took place on the library’s website and Facebook page and submitted via email earlier this month. Winners will receive small prizes, such as gift cards to local businesses. And now, without further delay, the winners of the PEEPs Literary Diorama Contest are:
Best Diorama in Age Group
Adult: “The Blue Cat of Castle Town Sings to Zeruah” by Sarah Vowles
Teen: “The Lorax and the Peep Trees” by Mackenzie Chase
Youth: “The Boxcar Bunnies” by Alice Braden
Best Transformation of a PEEP: “Harry Peeper Vs. Volderpeep” by Josie Divoll
Best Diorama Title: “A Day in the Country with the Brothers Caramazov, Peepitri and Peepivan” by Louise Luring
Library’s Choice (voted on by library staff): “Harry Peeper Vs. Volderpeep” by Josie Divoll
Peeple’s Choice: “A Day in the Country with the Brothers Caramazov, Peepitri and Peepivan” by Louise Luring
Winners and all other submissions can be seen on the library’s website and Facebook page.
This annual program at the library coincides with the release of the marshmallow PEEPs candies around spring each year. Under normal circumstances, contestants would submit their actual dioramas to the library, and those creative offerings would be displayed and voted on in the Library.
For more information, call the library at 802-463-4270, email youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org, or go online to rockinghamlibrary.org.