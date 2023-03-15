ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Library has announced the addition and continuation of free and open-to-the-public community-based programs throughout March.
Creative writing
Frances LeMoine-Barsky leads a Creative Writing Group from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Poetry, flash and short fiction, as well as narrative fiction, are emphasized, but not to the exclusion of other genres. Even memoirs can be included in the mix. Weekly prompts, feedback and suggestions are provided in an encouraging and positive environment. Make sure to bring your laptop or notebook.
LeMoine-Barsky taught Adult Ed Creative Writing at Merrimack High School in Merrimack, N.H. She has also led and participated in several writing groups. Her work has appeared in the Owen Wister Review, Visions, East-West Journal, Poetry Soup, Red Booth Review and Seeker Magazine. Asterius Press published her poetry collection “The Moon Makes No Difference to Me.”
Genealogy
Join genealogy enthusiast Wayne Blanchard on a quest to discover family roots from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Thursdays at the Rockingham Library. Bring a laptop if you have one. With the many free databases available at the library, it’s hard to tell what you might find. Both beginners and seasoned genealogists are welcome.
Tai Chi
John Bohannon teaches tai chi and Qi Gong at the library from 11 a.m. to noon on Fridays. No special equipment or clothing is required.
In Chinese, Qi Gong means “healthy breath cultivation.” It is an ancient Taoist exercise system of moderate strenuousness that emphasizes relaxation, balance, body awareness, health and breathing. Both beginner and experienced players are welcome. The instructor will focus on parts of the version of tai chi developed by Cheng Man-ch’ing, as well as other Qi Gong exercises. If interested, contact John Bohannon at johnbo@sover.net or call 802-869-2961.
Chess club
The Rockingham Library will also host a chess club each Monday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. The club is led by Mike Sola. Drop-ins and all levels of players are welcome.
All programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.