ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Library is inviting community members to join Cory Ross, district manager for the Windham County Natural Resources Conservation District, for a presentation on riparian buffers, their conservation values and how to establish them along Westminster’s waters. The talk will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at the Rockingham Library.
Vegetated buffers along shorelines are the simplest and most effective way to improve water quality, enhance and protect wildlife and the values of rivers, streams, lakes and wetlands. Cory will provide information on funding opportunities to help landowners plant buffers on their property at little or no cost.
This presentation is sponsored by the Westminster Conservation Commission. For more information, contact Alma Beals at 802-722-3355 or Sarah Waldo 802-387-6036.